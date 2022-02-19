A -26.16% Or Greater Growth Is Projected For Glacier Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: GBCI)

During the last session, Glacier Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:GBCI)’s traded shares were 0.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.91. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $53.90, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.14% or $0.61. The 52-week high for the GBCI share is $67.24, that puts it down -24.75 from that peak though still a striking 9.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $48.54. The company’s market capitalization is $5.98B, and the average trade volume was 348.92K shares over the past three months.

Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. GBCI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.43.

Glacier Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:GBCI) trade information

Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) registered a 1.14% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.14% in intraday trading to $53.90 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.08%, and it has moved by -0.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.78%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $58.93, which implies an increase of 8.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $51.55 and $68.00 respectively. As a result, GBCI is trading at a discount of -26.16% off the target high and 4.36% off the low.

Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Glacier Bancorp Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) shares have gone up 0.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -2.10% against -6.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -50.00% this quarter and then drop -20.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $190.93 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $189.01 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $165.76 million and $161.12 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 15.20% and then jump by 17.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.80%. While earnings are projected to return 17.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

GBCI Dividends

Glacier Bancorp Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 20 and April 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Glacier Bancorp Inc. is 1.28, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.37 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Glacier Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:GBCI)’s Major holders

Glacier Bancorp Inc. insiders own 0.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.21%, with the float percentage being 66.53%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 392 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 12.52 million shares (or 11.31% of all shares), a total value of $692.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.74 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $539.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 2.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $161.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.72 million, or about 2.45% of the stock, which is worth about $150.33 million.