Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) Is Likely To Grow By 66.67% Or More

During the recent session, Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)’s traded shares were 0.92 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.85. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.05, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.45% or $0.89. The 52-week high for the ZYXI share is $17.15, that puts it down -143.26 from that peak though still a striking 20.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.62. The company’s market capitalization is $255.09M, and the average trade volume was 352.36K shares over the past three months.

Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ZYXI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.19.

Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) trade information

Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) registered a 14.45% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.45% in intraday trading to $7.05 this Thursday, 02/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -18.09%, and it has moved by -26.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -61.70%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.15, which implies an increase of 66.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.82 and $36.00 respectively. As a result, ZYXI is trading at a discount of -410.64% off the target high and -67.66% off the low.

Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Zynex Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) shares have gone down -47.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 79.17% against 12.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 280.00% this quarter and then jump 450.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 63.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $41.34 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $36.52 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $25.61 million and $23.67 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 61.50% and then jump by 54.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 36.80%. While earnings are projected to return -7.10% in 2022.

ZYXI Dividends

Zynex Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)’s Major holders

Zynex Inc. insiders own 41.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.46%, with the float percentage being 53.85%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 183 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.34 million shares (or 10.36% of all shares), a total value of $30.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.44 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $13.06 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.6 million, or about 1.85% of the stock, which is worth about $6.17 million.