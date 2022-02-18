Year-To-Date, Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) Price Has Decrease -15.49%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the recent session, Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s traded shares were 1.49 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $279.48, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.37% or -$6.8. The 52-week high for the SNOW share is $405.00, that puts it down -44.91 from that peak though still a striking 33.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $184.71. The company’s market capitalization is $91.25B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.89 million shares over the past three months.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) trade information

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) registered a -2.37% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.37% in intraday trading to $279.48 this Thursday, 02/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.98%, and it has moved by 1.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -1.28%. The short interest in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is 6.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $398.71, which implies an increase of 29.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $290.00 and $575.00 respectively. As a result, SNOW is trading at a discount of -105.74% off the target high and -3.76% off the low.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Snowflake Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) shares have gone up 2.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 95.60% against -0.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 112.50% this quarter and then jump 81.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 104.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $372.7 million as predicted by 22 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 19 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $408.78 million by the end of Apr 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -48.60% in 2022, the next five years will return -0.14% per annum.

SNOW Dividends

Snowflake Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 01 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s Major holders

Snowflake Inc. insiders own 5.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.08%, with the float percentage being 72.81%. ICONIQ Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 986 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 29.66 million shares (or 9.68% of all shares), a total value of $8.97 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.04 million shares, is of Altimeter Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 6.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $6.36 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 7.53 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.28 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.58 million, or about 1.17% of the stock, which is worth about $1.08 billion.