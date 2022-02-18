Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ: YNDX) Is Up 15.01% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -19.11% – What To Do Now

During the recent session, Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX)’s traded shares were 1.16 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.32. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $45.89, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.23% or -$3.05. The 52-week high for the YNDX share is $87.11, that puts it down -89.82 from that peak though still a striking 15.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $39.00. The company’s market capitalization is $20.14B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.90 million shares over the past three months.

Yandex N.V. (YNDX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.40. YNDX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) trade information

Yandex N.V. (YNDX) registered a -6.23% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.23% in intraday trading to $45.89 this Thursday, 02/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.00%, and it has moved by 1.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -27.24%. The short interest in Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) is 6.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6360.41, which implies an increase of 99.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4916.03 and $7563.12 respectively. As a result, YNDX is trading at a discount of -16380.98% off the target high and -10612.64% off the low.

Yandex N.V. (YNDX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Yandex N.V. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Yandex N.V. (YNDX) shares have gone down -28.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 236.67% against 9.20.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.30%. While earnings are projected to return 88.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 38.30% per annum.

YNDX Dividends

Yandex N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX)’s Major holders

Yandex N.V. insiders own 2.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.39%, with the float percentage being 86.80%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 576 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 29.53 million shares (or 9.27% of all shares), a total value of $2.35 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.25 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 6.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.69 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Yandex N.V. (YNDX) shares are Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Capital World Growth and Income Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco Developing Markets Fund owns about 22.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.87 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.08 million, or about 4.11% of the stock, which is worth about $1.04 billion.