What Will vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) Be Like After It Drops -367.9% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)’s traded shares were 1.05 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -1.54. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.81, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.79% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the VTVT share is $3.79, that puts it down -367.9 from that peak though still a striking 17.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.67. The company’s market capitalization is $66.14M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 311.74K shares over the past three months.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) trade information

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) registered a 13.79% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.79% in intraday trading to $0.81 this Thursday, 02/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.98%, and it has moved by -14.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.01%. The short interest in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) is 1.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.68 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.75, which implies an increase of 88.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $7.50 respectively. As a result, VTVT is trading at a discount of -825.93% off the target high and -640.74% off the low.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that vTv Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) shares have gone down -57.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 5.88% against 8.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -29.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 44.20%. While earnings are projected to return 69.50% in 2022.

VTVT Dividends

vTv Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)’s Major holders

vTv Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 54.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.06%, with the float percentage being 11.19%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 36 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.76 million shares (or 2.63% of all shares), a total value of $2.69 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.35 million shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) shares are Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. owns about 0.82 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.63 million, or about 0.93% of the stock, which is worth about $0.96 million.