What To Expect As DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) Delivers An -40.83% Loss In 6 Months

During the last session, DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)’s traded shares were 9.48 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.26, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.48% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the DIDI share is $18.01, that puts it down -322.77 from that peak though still a striking 21.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.33. The company’s market capitalization is $22.19B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 23.8 million shares, and the average trade volume was 23.17 million shares over the past three months.

DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. DIDI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) trade information

DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) registered a -4.48% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.48% in intraday trading to $4.26 this Thursday, 02/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.16%, and it has moved by -14.97% in 30 days. The short interest in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) is 74.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.16 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $57.97, which implies an increase of 92.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $39.43 and $76.52 respectively. As a result, DIDI is trading at a discount of -1696.24% off the target high and -825.59% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.87 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

While earnings are projected to return -9.80% in 2022.

DIDI Dividends

DiDi Global Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)’s Major holders

DiDi Global Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.83%, with the float percentage being 8.83%. Galileo (PTC) Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 240 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 75.83 million shares (or 1.74% of all shares), a total value of $590.74 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 47.52 million shares, is of Davis Selected Advisers, LP’s that is approximately 1.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $370.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF. Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns about 4.35 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $44.82 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.28 million, or about 0.10% of the stock, which is worth about $35.16 million.