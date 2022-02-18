What To Expect As BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Delivers An -28.56% Loss In 6 Months

During the recent session, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s traded shares were 2.22 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.33. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.74, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.39% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the BB share is $20.17, that puts it down -199.26 from that peak though still a striking -1.34% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.83. The company’s market capitalization is $4.05B, and the average trade volume was 8.67 million shares over the past three months.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.90. BB has a Sell rating from 5 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) trade information

BlackBerry Limited (BB) registered a -1.39% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.39% in intraday trading to $6.74 this Thursday, 02/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.53%, and it has moved by -23.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -37.34%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.19, which implies an increase of 26.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.50 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, BB is trading at a discount of -196.74% off the target high and 33.23% off the low.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BlackBerry Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BlackBerry Limited (BB) shares have gone down -28.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -172.22% against 0.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -450.00% this quarter and then drop -200.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -20.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $177.25 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $208 million by the end of Feb 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -37.80%. While earnings are projected to return -616.70% in 2022.

BB Dividends

BlackBerry Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s Major holders

BlackBerry Limited insiders own 1.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.08%, with the float percentage being 40.52%. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 428 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 46.72 million shares (or 8.14% of all shares), a total value of $454.63 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 41.22 million shares, is of Primecap Management Company’s that is approximately 7.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $401.08 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BlackBerry Limited (BB) shares are Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund owns about 12.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $134.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.98 million, or about 1.74% of the stock, which is worth about $97.06 million.