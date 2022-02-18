WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKME) Fall -15.95% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -35.15% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)’s traded shares were 1.36 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.73, reflecting an intraday loss of -25.51% or -$4.36. The 52-week high for the WKME share is $34.42, that puts it down -170.38 from that peak though still a striking -15.95% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.76. The company’s market capitalization is $1.12B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 245.42K shares over the past three months.

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) trade information

WalkMe Ltd. (WKME) registered a -25.51% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -25.51% in intraday trading to $12.73 this Thursday, 02/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -26.80%, and it has moved by -23.54% in 30 days. The short interest in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) is 1.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.39 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27.38, which implies an increase of 53.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, WKME is trading at a discount of -214.22% off the target high and -49.25% off the low.

WalkMe Ltd. (WKME) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that WalkMe Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. WalkMe Ltd. (WKME) shares have gone down -47.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 12.31% against -0.50.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $51.84 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $54.61 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -7.80% in 2022.

WKME Dividends

WalkMe Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)’s Major holders

WalkMe Ltd. insiders own 5.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.65%, with the float percentage being 90.63%. Insight Holdings Group, Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 61 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 24.25 million shares (or 29.34% of all shares), a total value of $721.55 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.37 million shares, is of StepStone Group LP’s that is approximately 12.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $308.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of WalkMe Ltd. (WKME) shares are Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge Small Cap Fd. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 0.88 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $22.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.37 million, or about 0.45% of the stock, which is worth about $9.39 million.