Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)’s traded shares were 0.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.54. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.12, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.23% or -$0.39. The 52-week high for the VET share is $18.18, that puts it down -6.19 from that peak though still a striking 68.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.43. The company’s market capitalization is $3.34B, and the average trade volume was 2.24 million shares over the past three months.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. VET has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.62.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) trade information

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) registered a -2.23% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.23% in intraday trading to $17.12 this Thursday, 02/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.02%, and it has moved by 12.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 217.21%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.49, which implies an increase of 7.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.34 and $26.80 respectively. As a result, VET is trading at a discount of -56.54% off the target high and 33.76% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $394.6 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $377.27 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -37.10%.

VET Dividends

Vermilion Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)’s Major holders

Vermilion Energy Inc. insiders own 2.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.05%, with the float percentage being 29.74%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 207 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 4.9 million shares (or 3.02% of all shares), a total value of $61.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.36 million shares, is of Two Sigma Investments, LP’s that is approximately 1.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $29.74 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx owns about 1.96 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.28 million, or about 0.79% of the stock, which is worth about $13.88 million.