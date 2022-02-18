U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA):The Stock Was Up 39.58 Percent From Its Lows On Thursday, So What’s To Come?

During the recent session, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)’s traded shares were 0.81 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.13. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.95, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.41% or $0.5. The 52-week high for the SLCA share is $15.38, that puts it down -28.7 from that peak though still a striking 39.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.22. The company’s market capitalization is $826.80M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.0 million shares, and the average trade volume was 824.06K shares over the past three months.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. SLCA has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.29.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) trade information

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) registered a 4.41% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.41% in intraday trading to $11.95 this Thursday, 02/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.72%, and it has moved by 4.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.63%. The short interest in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) is 5.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.60, which implies an increase of 5.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, SLCA is trading at a discount of -33.89% off the target high and 16.32% off the low.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) shares have gone up 41.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 69.03% against 13.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -11.50% this quarter and then jump 40.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 23.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $255.55 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $275.65 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $227.28 million and $234.42 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 12.40% and then jump by 17.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -59.60%. While earnings are projected to return 58.80% in 2022.

SLCA Dividends

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 24 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)’s Major holders

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. insiders own 2.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.92%, with the float percentage being 81.99%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 222 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 12.36 million shares (or 16.57% of all shares), a total value of $98.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.04 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $40.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 5.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $48.99 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.46 million, or about 5.98% of the stock, which is worth about $35.65 million.