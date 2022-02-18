Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Stock Jumped 4.24% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC)’s traded shares were 1.93 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.35, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.04% or -$0.83. The 52-week high for the DCFC share is $19.75, that puts it down -136.53 from that peak though still a striking 23.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.42. The company’s market capitalization is $1.28B, and the average trade volume was 3.33 million shares over the past three months.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. DCFC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) trade information

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) registered a -9.04% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.04% in intraday trading to $8.35 this Thursday, 02/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -37.36%, and it has moved by 4.24% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.83, which implies an increase of 47.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $21.00 respectively. As a result, DCFC is trading at a discount of -151.5% off the target high and -19.76% off the low.

DCFC Dividends

Tritium DCFC Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC)’s Major holders