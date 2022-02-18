Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST)’s traded shares were 10.8 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.67, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.78% or -$1.33. The 52-week high for the TOST share is $69.93, that puts it down -222.7 from that peak though still a striking 13.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.72. The company’s market capitalization is $11.01B, and the average trade volume was 3.64 million shares over the past three months.

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) trade information

Toast Inc. (TOST) registered a -5.78% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.78% in intraday trading to $21.67 this Thursday, 02/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -21.94%, and it has moved by -10.45% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $35.64, which implies an increase of 39.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24.00 and $60.75 respectively. As a result, TOST is trading at a discount of -180.34% off the target high and -10.75% off the low.

Toast Inc. (TOST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Toast Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $488.52 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $483.13 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -18.90% in 2022.

TOST Dividends

Toast Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST)’s Major holders

Toast Inc. insiders own 7.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 108.68%, with the float percentage being 117.58%. Durable Capital Partners LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 164 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.65 million shares (or 4.95% of all shares), a total value of $182.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.76 million shares, is of JP Morgan Chase & Company’s that is approximately 3.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $137.88 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Toast Inc. (TOST) shares are Amcap Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Amcap Fund owns about 4.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $172.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.07 million, or about 2.81% of the stock, which is worth about $82.98 million.