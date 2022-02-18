The Time To Buy Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) Is Now

During the recent session, Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s traded shares were 2.69 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $177.76, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.18% or -$5.84. The 52-week high for the ABNB share is $215.49, that puts it down -21.23 from that peak though still a striking 27.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $129.71. The company’s market capitalization is $120.45B, and the average trade volume was 6.31 million shares over the past three months.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) trade information

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) registered a -3.18% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.18% in intraday trading to $177.76 this Thursday, 02/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.78%, and it has moved by 18.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -8.69%.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Airbnb Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) shares have gone up 28.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 349.12% against 9.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 100.30% this quarter and then jump 78.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 74.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.46 billion as predicted by 31 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 22 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.25 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $859.26 million and $886.94 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 70.00% and then jump by 41.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -566.20% in 2022.

ABNB Dividends

Airbnb Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s Major holders

Airbnb Inc. insiders own 0.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.81%, with the float percentage being 58.94%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,110 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 19.62 million shares (or 5.66% of all shares), a total value of $3.29 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.43 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 5.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.92 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 9.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.52 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.8 million, or about 2.25% of the stock, which is worth about $1.31 billion.