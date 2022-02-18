The Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) Stock Dropped -28.22% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)’s traded shares were 1.37 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.60, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.26% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the GNLN share is $7.11, that puts it down -1085.0 from that peak though still a striking -1.67% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.61. The company’s market capitalization is $62.42M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.24 million shares over the past three months.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) trade information

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) registered a -8.26% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.26% in intraday trading to $0.60 this Thursday, 02/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.91%, and it has moved by -28.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -91.06%. The short interest in Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) is 3.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.1 day(s) to cover.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Greenlane Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) shares have gone down -72.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 76.96% against 12.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 87.30% this quarter and then jump 77.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 23.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $59.1 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $61.25 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $36.27 million and $36.26 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 62.90% and then jump by 68.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -294.60% in 2022.

GNLN Dividends

Greenlane Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)’s Major holders

Greenlane Holdings Inc. insiders own 6.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.53%, with the float percentage being 24.12%. Anson Funds Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 135 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.41 million shares (or 6.73% of all shares), a total value of $12.83 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.54 million shares, is of Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s that is approximately 3.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $6.01 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) shares are Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF and Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF owns about 0.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.59 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.82 million, or about 1.02% of the stock, which is worth about $2.08 million.