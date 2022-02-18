The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) Could Post A 29.13% Or More Growth

During the recent session, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)’s traded shares were 1.7 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.93. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.40, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.02% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the GT share is $24.89, that puts it down -51.77 from that peak though still a striking 17.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.45. The company’s market capitalization is $6.42B, and the average trade volume was 5.36 million shares over the past three months.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. GT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.4.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) trade information

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) registered a -1.02% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.02% in intraday trading to $16.40 this Thursday, 02/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -23.78%, and it has moved by -26.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 19.25%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.14, which implies an increase of 29.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, GT is trading at a discount of -82.93% off the target high and 8.54% off the low.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) shares have gone up 12.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 22.01% against 10.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -7.00% this quarter and then jump 93.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.84 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.16 billion by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.51 billion and $3.98 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 37.80% and then jump by 29.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -46.60%. While earnings are projected to return -301.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 9.13% per annum.

GT Dividends

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 28 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)’s Major holders

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company insiders own 0.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.07%, with the float percentage being 89.37%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 538 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 33.24 million shares (or 11.79% of all shares), a total value of $708.64 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 27.91 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $595.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 7.94 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $140.54 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.63 million, or about 2.71% of the stock, which is worth about $153.41 million.