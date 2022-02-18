The Current Price For Gores Guggenheim Inc. (NASDAQ: GGPI): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Gores Guggenheim Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI)’s traded shares were 2.16 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.05, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.19% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the GGPI share is $16.41, that puts it down -36.18 from that peak though still a striking 19.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.70. The company’s market capitalization is $1.19B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.04 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.77 million shares over the past three months.

Gores Guggenheim Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) trade information

Gores Guggenheim Inc. (GGPI) registered a 1.19% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.19% in intraday trading to $12.05 this Thursday, 02/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.34%, and it has moved by 7.88% in 30 days. The short interest in Gores Guggenheim Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) is 6.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.38 day(s) to cover.

GGPI Dividends

Gores Guggenheim Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Gores Guggenheim Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI)’s Major holders

Gores Guggenheim Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.32%, with the float percentage being 76.32%. Magnetar Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 113 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.95 million shares (or 4.93% of all shares), a total value of $40.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.92 million shares, is of Millennium Management LLC’s that is approximately 4.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $40.02 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gores Guggenheim Inc. (GGPI) shares are First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Income Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd owns about 0.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.2 million, or about 0.25% of the stock, which is worth about $2.04 million.