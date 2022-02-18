The $3.65 Is The Price At Which RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s traded shares were 4.84 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.65, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.20% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the RLX share is $24.99, that puts it down -584.66 from that peak though still a striking 22.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.84. The company’s market capitalization is $4.94B, and the average trade volume was 12.96 million shares over the past three months.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) trade information

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) registered a -4.20% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.20% in intraday trading to $3.65 this Thursday, 02/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.58%, and it has moved by -0.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.65%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $61.55, which implies an increase of 94.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22.29 and $158.80 respectively. As a result, RLX is trading at a discount of -4250.68% off the target high and -510.68% off the low.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that RLX Technology Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) shares have gone down -13.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 155.56% against 8.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 128.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $367.8 million as predicted by 0 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $397.97 million by the end of Jun 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -365.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 14.37% per annum.

RLX Dividends

RLX Technology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 24 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s Major holders

RLX Technology Inc. insiders own 0.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.72%, with the float percentage being 29.82%. SC China Holding Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 159 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 38.31 million shares (or 4.02% of all shares), a total value of $173.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26.21 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $118.46 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) shares are iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF owns about 5.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $26.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.01 million, or about 0.21% of the stock, which is worth about $9.77 million.