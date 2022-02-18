Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) Shares Have Been Up About 30.79% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2022

During the recent session, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s traded shares were 2.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.96. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $31.08, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.81% or $1.43. The 52-week high for the SBLK share is $30.77, that puts it up 1.0 from that peak though still a striking 59.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.66. The company’s market capitalization is $3.07B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.36 million shares over the past three months.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. SBLK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.5.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) trade information

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) registered a 4.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.81% in intraday trading to $31.08 this Thursday, 02/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.72%, and it has moved by 39.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 119.96%. The short interest in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) is 2.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.39 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $33.47, which implies an increase of 7.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.75 and $41.00 respectively. As a result, SBLK is trading at a discount of -31.92% off the target high and 30.02% off the low.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) shares have gone up 44.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -16.57% against 0.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 733.30% this quarter and then jump 236.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 74.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $415.35 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $282.79 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $186.02 million and $200.47 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 123.30% and then jump by 41.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.00%. While earnings are projected to return 158.00% in 2022.

SBLK Dividends

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 15 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is 5.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 16.86 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s Major holders

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. insiders own 10.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.63%, with the float percentage being 66.76%. Oaktree Capital Management Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 150 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 25.99 million shares (or 25.42% of all shares), a total value of $624.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.18 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 8.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $196.68 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) shares are Fidelity Balanced Fund and Fidelity Value Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Balanced Fund owns about 2.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $58.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.78 million, or about 0.76% of the stock, which is worth about $16.41 million.