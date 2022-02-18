Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE: SAVE): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)’s traded shares were 1.08 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.46. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $25.23, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.45% or -$0.37. The 52-week high for the SAVE share is $40.77, that puts it down -61.59 from that peak though still a striking 23.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.40. The company’s market capitalization is $2.87B, and the average trade volume was 6.06 million shares over the past three months.

Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. SAVE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.11.

Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) trade information

Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) registered a -1.45% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.45% in intraday trading to $25.23 this Thursday, 02/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.12%, and it has moved by 12.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -27.81%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $32.00, which implies an increase of 21.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $23.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, SAVE is trading at a discount of -58.54% off the target high and 8.84% off the low.

Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Spirit Airlines Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) shares have gone up 11.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 108.57% against 30.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 55.20% this quarter and then jump 155.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 47.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $964.96 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.26 billion by the end of Jun 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -26.20%. While earnings are projected to return 21.40% in 2022.

SAVE Dividends

Spirit Airlines Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 19 and April 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)’s Major holders

Spirit Airlines Inc. insiders own 0.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.02%, with the float percentage being 64.29%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 326 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 9.79 million shares (or 9.01% of all shares), a total value of $213.85 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.17 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $178.48 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) shares are ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF owns about 4.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $90.85 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.06 million, or about 2.82% of the stock, which is worth about $79.49 million.