Should American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Revive After A -44.62% Drop From Highs?

During the recent session, American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)’s traded shares were 8.25 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.62. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $18.04, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.99% or -$0.18. The 52-week high for the AAL share is $26.09, that puts it down -44.62 from that peak though still a striking 17.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.90. The company’s market capitalization is $12.53B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 41.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 40.48 million shares over the past three months.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.10. AAL has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 14 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.79.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) trade information

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) registered a -0.99% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.99% in intraday trading to $18.04 this Thursday, 02/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.62%, and it has moved by 5.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -2.46%. The short interest in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) is 102.47 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.39 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.10, which implies an increase of 5.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $28.00 respectively. As a result, AAL is trading at a discount of -55.21% off the target high and 55.65% off the low.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that American Airlines Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) shares have gone down -2.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 75.42% against 30.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 53.60% this quarter and then jump 68.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 70.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.09 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.35 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.03 billion and $4.04 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 125.60% and then jump by 131.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -29.60%. While earnings are projected to return -583.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 16.09% per annum.

AAL Dividends

American Airlines Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 20 and April 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)’s Major holders

American Airlines Group Inc. insiders own 0.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.31%, with the float percentage being 56.87%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 746 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 67.71 million shares (or 10.46% of all shares), a total value of $1.39 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 42.6 million shares, is of Primecap Management Company’s that is approximately 6.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $874.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard/Primecap Fund owns about 21.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $435.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18.3 million, or about 2.83% of the stock, which is worth about $375.53 million.