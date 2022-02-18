Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN): Can A Stock That’s Up 156.73% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)’s traded shares were 5.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.39, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.23% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the RESN share is $7.16, that puts it down -63.1 from that peak though still a striking 73.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.18. The company’s market capitalization is $306.95M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.26 million shares over the past three months.

Resonant Inc. (RESN) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. RESN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) trade information

Resonant Inc. (RESN) registered a -0.23% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.23% in intraday trading to $4.39 this Thursday, 02/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 232.58%, and it has moved by 211.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -34.28%. The short interest in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) is 4.84 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.48 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.25, which implies an increase of 16.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.50 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, RESN is trading at a discount of -36.67% off the target high and -2.51% off the low.

Resonant Inc. (RESN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Resonant Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Resonant Inc. (RESN) shares have gone up 77.02% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -6.52% against -11.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 10.00% this quarter and then jump 18.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.72 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.68 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $607k and $600k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 183.40% and then jump by 180.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.40%. While earnings are projected to return 45.50% in 2022.

RESN Dividends

Resonant Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)’s Major holders

Resonant Inc. insiders own 5.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.14%, with the float percentage being 26.64%. AWM Investment Company, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 76 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.76 million shares (or 5.72% of all shares), a total value of $9.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.09 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $5.07 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Resonant Inc. (RESN) shares are ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF owns about 1.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.09 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.3 million, or about 1.97% of the stock, which is worth about $3.14 million.