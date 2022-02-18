Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLO) Shares Have Been Down About -34.23% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2022

During the last session, Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)’s traded shares were 1.62 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $24.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.58% or -$1.74. The 52-week high for the PTLO share is $57.73, that puts it down -133.82 from that peak though still a striking 7.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.75. The company’s market capitalization is $1.80B, and the average trade volume was 1.20 million shares over the past three months.

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) trade information

Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO) registered a -6.58% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.58% in intraday trading to $24.69 this Thursday, 02/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.79%, and it has moved by -8.89% in 30 days.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $139.33 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $131.71 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 35.80% in 2022.

PTLO Dividends

Portillo’s Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)’s Major holders

Portillo’s Inc. insiders own 6.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.81%, with the float percentage being 64.78%. AE Wealth Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 40 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 23686.0 shares (or 0.07% of all shares), a total value of $0.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20964.0 shares, is of Wolff Wiese Magana, LLC’s that is approximately 0.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO) shares are AB Discovery Growth Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that AB Discovery Growth Fund owns about 0.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.4 million, or about 1.11% of the stock, which is worth about $15.05 million.