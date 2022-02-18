Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Investing Potential Is $23.15

During the last session, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s traded shares were 13.19 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.60. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.14% or -$0.75. The 52-week high for the PLUG share is $58.80, that puts it down -154.0 from that peak though still a striking 24.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.51. The company’s market capitalization is $13.96B, and the average trade volume was 20.02 million shares over the past three months.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. PLUG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 25 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 18 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) trade information

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) registered a -3.14% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.14% in intraday trading to $23.15 this Thursday, 02/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.95%, and it has moved by 10.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -58.58%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $43.33, which implies an increase of 46.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $78.00 respectively. As a result, PLUG is trading at a discount of -236.93% off the target high and -7.99% off the low.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Plug Power Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) shares have gone down -2.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -106.90% against 16.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 91.10% this quarter and then jump 25.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 47.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $158.87 million as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $153.59 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $96.3 million and $73.7 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 65.00% and then jump by 108.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -39.60%. While earnings are projected to return -365.80% in 2022.

PLUG Dividends

Plug Power Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s Major holders

Plug Power Inc. insiders own 10.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.79%, with the float percentage being 61.02%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 854 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 49.41 million shares (or 8.57% of all shares), a total value of $1.26 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 48.03 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.36 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 16.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $415.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.96 million, or about 2.25% of the stock, which is worth about $331.07 million.