Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the recent session, Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC)’s traded shares were 4.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.07. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $23.89, reflecting an intraday loss of -14.16% or -$3.94. The 52-week high for the PPC share is $29.70, that puts it down -24.32 from that peak though still a striking 14.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.32. The company’s market capitalization is $6.72B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.78 million shares, and the average trade volume was 476.11K shares over the past three months.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. PPC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.47.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) trade information

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC) registered a -14.16% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -14.16% in intraday trading to $23.89 this Thursday, 02/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.89%, and it has moved by -0.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 23.85%. The short interest in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) is 2.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.50, which implies an increase of 21.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $28.00 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, PPC is trading at a discount of -46.5% off the target high and -17.2% off the low.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC) shares have gone up 2.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 16.23% against 10.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 88.00% this quarter and then jump 16.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.83 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.68 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.12 billion and $3.27 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 22.80% and then jump by 12.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -31.20%. While earnings are projected to return -78.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 36.80% per annum.

PPC Dividends

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC)’s Major holders

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation insiders own 80.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.33%, with the float percentage being 94.23%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 320 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.44 million shares (or 2.23% of all shares), a total value of $158.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.04 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $117.57 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $39.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.32 million, or about 0.54% of the stock, which is worth about $37.14 million.