Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)’s traded shares were 7.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.31. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.43, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.61% or $1.08. The 52-week high for the BTU share is $19.83, that puts it down -13.77 from that peak though still a striking 85.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.61. The company’s market capitalization is $1.95B, and the average trade volume was 5.47 million shares over the past three months.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) trade information

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) registered a 6.61% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.61% in intraday trading to $17.43 this Thursday, 02/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.67%, and it has moved by 39.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 350.39%.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Peabody Energy Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) shares have gone up 45.61% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 82.33% against 4.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 173.50% this quarter and then jump 229.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.08 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $798.9 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $737.2 million and $667.25 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 46.30% and then jump by 19.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 28.10%. While earnings are projected to return -818.60% in 2022.

BTU Dividends

Peabody Energy Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)’s Major holders

Peabody Energy Corporation insiders own 1.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.61%, with the float percentage being 70.42%. Elliott Investment Management L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 203 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 27.12 million shares (or 21.29% of all shares), a total value of $401.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.99 million shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 4.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $88.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF owns about 4.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $53.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.43 million, or about 1.91% of the stock, which is worth about $35.93 million.