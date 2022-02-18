Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) Declined -4.78% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Decline?

During the recent session, Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)’s traded shares were 1.77 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.21, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.31% or -$0.18. The 52-week high for the PSFE share is $17.96, that puts it down -459.5 from that peak though still a striking 5.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.03. The company’s market capitalization is $2.52B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.81 million shares over the past three months.

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. PSFE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) trade information

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) registered a -5.31% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.31% in intraday trading to $3.21 this Thursday, 02/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.87%, and it has moved by -4.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -80.51%. The short interest in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) is 21.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.34 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.44, which implies an increase of 50.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, PSFE is trading at a discount of -304.98% off the target high and -24.61% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $357.37 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $362.73 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -15.00% in 2022.

PSFE Dividends

Paysafe Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)’s Major holders

Paysafe Limited insiders own 24.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.76%, with the float percentage being 68.94%. Blackstone Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 238 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 123.73 million shares (or 84.34% of all shares), a total value of $958.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 54.04 million shares, is of Cannae Holdings, Inc.’s that is approximately 36.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $418.84 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Paysafe Limited (PSFE) shares are MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund and iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund owns about 2.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.14 million, or about 0.78% of the stock, which is worth about $8.9 million.