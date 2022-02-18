Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY): Can A Stock That’s Up 37.50% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the recent session, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)’s traded shares were 3.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.12. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $39.95, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.23% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the OXY share is $43.15, that puts it down -8.01 from that peak though still a striking 45.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.62. The company’s market capitalization is $35.24B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 19.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 17.10 million shares over the past three months.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. OXY has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 28 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.09.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) trade information

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) registered a 0.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.23% in intraday trading to $39.95 this Thursday, 02/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.02%, and it has moved by 11.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 56.81%. The short interest in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) is 33.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.26 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $43.88, which implies an increase of 8.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24.00 and $60.00 respectively. As a result, OXY is trading at a discount of -50.19% off the target high and 39.92% off the low.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Occidental Petroleum Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) shares have gone up 80.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 154.99% against 1.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 239.70% this quarter and then jump 706.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 58.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.32 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.03 billion by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -8.00%. While earnings are projected to return 155.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 37.40% per annum.

OXY Dividends

Occidental Petroleum Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Occidental Petroleum Corporation is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.10 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 6.24%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)’s Major holders

Occidental Petroleum Corporation insiders own 0.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.84%, with the float percentage being 70.99%. Dodge & Cox Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,034 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 115.3 million shares (or 12.35% of all shares), a total value of $3.41 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 97.59 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.89 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 70.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.08 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 25.06 million, or about 2.68% of the stock, which is worth about $741.14 million.