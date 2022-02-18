Now Is The Time To Buy International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (AMEX: THM)

During the last session, International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (AMEX:THM)’s traded shares were 1.15 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.63. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.07, reflecting an intraday gain of 19.54% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the THM share is $1.40, that puts it down -30.84 from that peak though still a striking 42.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.62. The company’s market capitalization is $186.13M, and the average trade volume was 139.66K shares over the past three months.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (AMEX:THM) trade information

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM) registered a 19.54% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 19.54% in intraday trading to $1.07 this Thursday, 02/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 50.70%, and it has moved by 25.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -8.55%.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM) shares have gone up 30.30% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -50.00% against 0.70.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.50%. While earnings are projected to return -16.60% in 2022.

THM Dividends

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 08 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (AMEX:THM)’s Major holders

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. insiders own 0.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.52%, with the float percentage being 83.98%. Paulson & Company, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 36 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 61.93 million shares (or 31.77% of all shares), a total value of $46.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 27.22 million shares, is of Sprott Inc.’s that is approximately 13.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $20.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM) shares are Sprott Gold Equity Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Sprott Gold Equity Fund owns about 27.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 13.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $20.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.48 million, or about 2.81% of the stock, which is worth about $4.25 million.