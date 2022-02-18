Now Is A Good Time To Buy U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: USX)

During the last session, U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX)’s traded shares were 1.07 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.10. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.11, reflecting an intraday gain of 18.44% or $0.64. The 52-week high for the USX share is $12.33, that puts it down -200.0 from that peak though still a striking 25.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.07. The company’s market capitalization is $218.65M, and the average trade volume was 347.15K shares over the past three months.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX) trade information

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) registered a 18.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 18.44% in intraday trading to $4.11 this Thursday, 02/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.48%, and it has moved by -18.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -57.14%.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) shares have gone down -51.76% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 162.50% against 16.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -13.30% this quarter and then jump 100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $526.03 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $529.14 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $455.59 million and $450.76 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 15.50% and then jump by 17.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.90%. While earnings are projected to return 589.80% in 2022.

USX Dividends

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 20 and April 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX)’s Major holders

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. insiders own 28.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.56%, with the float percentage being 77.89%. Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 110 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.2 million shares (or 9.18% of all shares), a total value of $27.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.66 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 4.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $14.29 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Royce Opportunity Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund owns about 1.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.82 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.73 million, or about 2.09% of the stock, which is worth about $6.28 million.