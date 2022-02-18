Now Is A Good Time To Buy Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX)

During the recent session, Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s traded shares were 1.93 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.02. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.19% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the HIMX share is $17.30, that puts it down -57.13 from that peak though still a striking 13.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.48. The company’s market capitalization is $1.94B, and the average trade volume was 4.19 million shares over the past three months.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) trade information

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) registered a 0.19% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.19% in intraday trading to $11.01 this Thursday, 02/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.60%, and it has moved by -4.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -27.07%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.08, which implies an increase of 21.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.30 and $19.00 respectively. As a result, HIMX is trading at a discount of -72.57% off the target high and 60.94% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.10%. While earnings are projected to return 444.50% in 2022.

HIMX Dividends

Himax Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 04 and May 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Himax Technologies Inc. is 0.27, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.46 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s Major holders

Himax Technologies Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.24%, with the float percentage being 28.24%. Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 187 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 8.91 million shares (or 5.12% of all shares), a total value of $142.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.14 million shares, is of Acadian Asset Management. LLC’s that is approximately 2.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $66.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) shares are Upright Growth Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Upright Growth Fund owns about 1.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.61 million, or about 0.35% of the stock, which is worth about $6.03 million.