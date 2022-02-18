Now Is A Good Time To Buy Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS)

During the last session, Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s traded shares were 4.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.70. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.75, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.85% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the CLVS share is $8.95, that puts it down -411.43 from that peak though still a striking 2.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.71. The company’s market capitalization is $233.48M, and the average trade volume was 4.39 million shares over the past three months.

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) trade information

Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) registered a -8.85% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.85% in intraday trading to $1.75 this Thursday, 02/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.26%, and it has moved by -28.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.68%.

Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Clovis Oncology Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) shares have gone down -56.90% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 45.43% against 8.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 44.10% this quarter and then jump 40.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -8.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $37.65 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $37.51 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $43.3 million and $38.05 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -13.00% and then drop by -1.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.90%. While earnings are projected to return 41.10% in 2022.

CLVS Dividends

Clovis Oncology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s Major holders

Clovis Oncology Inc. insiders own 1.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.94%, with the float percentage being 52.74%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 217 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 16.11 million shares (or 12.40% of all shares), a total value of $43.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.12 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $27.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 12.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $40.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.61 million, or about 2.78% of the stock, which is worth about $16.12 million.