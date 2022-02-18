Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN)’s Stock Is Down -42.36% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2022

During the recent session, Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN)’s traded shares were 0.94 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.34. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $21.30, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.23% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the JWN share is $46.45, that puts it down -118.08 from that peak though still a striking 11.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.94. The company’s market capitalization is $3.63B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.34 million shares over the past three months.

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) trade information

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) registered a -0.23% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.23% in intraday trading to $21.30 this Thursday, 02/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.01%, and it has moved by -2.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -42.36%. The short interest in Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) is 18.54 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.15 day(s) to cover.

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nordstrom Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) shares have gone down -37.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 128.70% against 18.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 385.70% this quarter and then jump 76.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 36.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.36 billion as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.26 billion by the end of Apr 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -27.70%. While earnings are projected to return -238.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 6.00% per annum.

JWN Dividends

Nordstrom Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN)’s Major holders

Nordstrom Inc. insiders own 29.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.94%, with the float percentage being 85.05%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 469 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 11.14 million shares (or 7.00% of all shares), a total value of $294.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.09 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $266.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $83.9 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.0 million, or about 1.88% of the stock, which is worth about $86.2 million.