Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) Surged 10.54% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the recent session, Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)’s traded shares were 0.73 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.53. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.99, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.32% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the LLNW share is $4.51, that puts it down -13.03 from that peak though still a striking 42.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.30. The company’s market capitalization is $556.77M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.88 million shares over the past three months.

Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. LLNW has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) trade information

Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) registered a -2.32% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.32% in intraday trading to $3.99 this Thursday, 02/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.24%, and it has moved by 10.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 11.44%. The short interest in Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) is 3.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.79 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.94, which implies an increase of 19.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.75 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, LLNW is trading at a discount of -100.5% off the target high and 31.08% off the low.

Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Limelight Networks Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) shares have gone up 70.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 64.29% against 2.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 166.70% this quarter and then jump 77.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -5.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $61.9 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $57.77 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $55.39 million and $51.2 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11.70% and then jump by 12.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.80%. While earnings are projected to return -14.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

LLNW Dividends

Limelight Networks Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)’s Major holders

Limelight Networks Inc. insiders own 4.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.34%, with the float percentage being 50.64%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 205 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 9.45 million shares (or 7.06% of all shares), a total value of $22.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.42 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $15.29 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund owns about 5.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.54 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.78 million, or about 2.83% of the stock, which is worth about $9.0 million.