Is Zillow Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ: Z) 28.47% Gain This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the recent session, Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s traded shares were 1.27 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $61.00, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.68% or -$1.68. The 52-week high for the Z share is $189.12, that puts it down -210.03 from that peak though still a striking 26.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $44.80. The company’s market capitalization is $11.73B, and the average trade volume was 6.47 million shares over the past three months.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. Z has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.04.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) trade information

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) registered a -2.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.68% in intraday trading to $61.00 this Thursday, 02/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 28.47%, and it has moved by 15.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -65.41%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $73.83, which implies an increase of 17.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $47.00 and $115.00 respectively. As a result, Z is trading at a discount of -88.52% off the target high and 22.95% off the low.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -353.70% this quarter and then drop -215.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 105.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.59 billion as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.17 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $788.95 million and $1.1 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 227.90% and then jump by 187.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -343.20% in 2022.

Z Dividends

Zillow Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s Major holders

Zillow Group Inc. insiders own 8.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 112.38%, with the float percentage being 123.41%. Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 683 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 36.39 million shares (or 19.44% of all shares), a total value of $3.21 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.95 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 7.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.32 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Zillow Group Inc. (Z) shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port owns about 4.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $387.71 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.73 million, or about 1.99% of the stock, which is worth about $328.84 million.