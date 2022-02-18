Is XL Fleet Corp.’s (NYSE: XL) -3.87% Loss This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the last session, XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)’s traded shares were 1.85 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.74, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.95% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the XL share is $19.85, that puts it down -1040.8 from that peak though still a striking 2.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.70. The company’s market capitalization is $255.24M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.7 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.72 million shares over the past three months.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. XL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) trade information

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) registered a -5.95% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.95% in intraday trading to $1.74 this Thursday, 02/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.87%, and it has moved by -25.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.10%. The short interest in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) is 11.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.22 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies an increase of 71.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, XL is trading at a discount of -244.83% off the target high and -244.83% off the low.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -83.30% this quarter and then drop -126.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -37.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.2 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.84 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $10.87 million and $970k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -52.10% and then jump by 399.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -283.90% in 2022.

XL Dividends

XL Fleet Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)’s Major holders

XL Fleet Corp. insiders own 26.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.56%, with the float percentage being 32.08%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 157 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 9.58 million shares (or 6.87% of all shares), a total value of $31.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.88 million shares, is of JP Morgan Chase & Company’s that is approximately 4.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $22.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of XL Fleet Corp. (XL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.79 million, or about 2.00% of the stock, which is worth about $17.16 million.