Is Sharecare Inc.’s (NASDAQ: SHCR) -13.29% Loss This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the last session, Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)’s traded shares were 1.04 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.00, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.85% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the SHCR share is $12.77, that puts it down -325.67 from that peak though still a striking 8.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.76. The company’s market capitalization is $1.11B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.47 million shares over the past three months.

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.30. SHCR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) trade information

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) registered a -3.85% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.85% in intraday trading to $3.00 this Thursday, 02/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.29%, and it has moved by -10.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.83%. The short interest in Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) is 6.76 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.9 day(s) to cover.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $121.03 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $123.84 million by the end of Mar 2022.

SHCR Dividends

Sharecare Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)’s Major holders

Sharecare Inc. insiders own 10.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.31%, with the float percentage being 30.36%. Spring Creek Capital LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 69 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 9.0 million shares (or 2.65% of all shares), a total value of $74.07 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.67 million shares, is of Wells Fargo & Company’s that is approximately 2.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $63.08 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) shares are Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I owns about 4.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $27.79 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.77 million, or about 1.11% of the stock, which is worth about $31.04 million.