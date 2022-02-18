Is ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -85.02% YTD?

During the last session, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s traded shares were 3.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.57. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.20, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.64% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the PRQR share is $9.46, that puts it down -688.33 from that peak though still a striking 1.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.18. The company’s market capitalization is $346.45M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.8 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.30 million shares over the past three months.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. PRQR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.2.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) trade information

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) registered a -1.64% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.64% in intraday trading to $1.20 this Thursday, 02/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -78.72%, and it has moved by -80.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.81%. The short interest in ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) is 0.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.31 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.47, which implies an increase of 73.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.49 and $7.02 respectively. As a result, PRQR is trading at a discount of -485.0% off the target high and -24.17% off the low.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) shares have gone down -78.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 2.83% against 8.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 35.50% this quarter and then jump 13.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -46.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $470k as predicted by 3 analyst(s). As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $318.9k and $540k respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -0.80%. While earnings are projected to return 32.40% in 2022.

PRQR Dividends

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s Major holders

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. insiders own 7.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.96%, with the float percentage being 71.49%. RTW Investments LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 87 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.44 million shares (or 12.83% of all shares), a total value of $53.93 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.35 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 10.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $44.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) shares are Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fd. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 3.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $27.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.26 million, or about 2.50% of the stock, which is worth about $9.7 million.