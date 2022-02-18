Is New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the last session, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s traded shares were 10.28 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.99. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.57, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.09% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the EDU share is $19.73, that puts it down -1156.69 from that peak though still a striking 22.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.22. The company’s market capitalization is $2.80B, and the average trade volume was 29.56 million shares over the past three months.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. EDU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) trade information

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) registered a -3.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.09% in intraday trading to $1.57 this Thursday, 02/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.87%, and it has moved by -9.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -91.86%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.18, which implies an increase of 69.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.83 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, EDU is trading at a discount of -1046.5% off the target high and -16.56% off the low.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) shares have gone down -13.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -212.50% against 13.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.65 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.20%. While earnings are projected to return -21.90% in 2022.

EDU Dividends

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 18 and April 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s Major holders

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. insiders own 1.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.80%, with the float percentage being 67.08%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 477 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 62.84 million shares (or 3.70% of all shares), a total value of $131.96 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 54.71 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 3.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $112.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) shares are Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco Developing Markets Fund owns about 45.87 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.70 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $94.03 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 20.59 million, or about 1.21% of the stock, which is worth about $42.21 million.