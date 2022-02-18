Is Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -0.24% YTD?

During the recent session, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR)’s traded shares were 1.61 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.71. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $20.95, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.05% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the MNR share is $21.14, that puts it down -0.91 from that peak though still a striking 17.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.32. The company’s market capitalization is $2.06B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 989.66K shares over the past three months.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. MNR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.07.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) trade information

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) registered a -0.05% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.05% in intraday trading to $20.95 this Thursday, 02/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.10%, and it has moved by 0.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 17.16%. The short interest in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) is 4.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.93 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.43, which implies a decrease of -2.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.50 and $21.36 respectively. As a result, MNR is trading at a discount of -1.96% off the target high and 6.92% off the low.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) shares have gone up 10.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 16.67% against 2.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -73.10% this quarter and then drop -69.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $41.77 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $42.98 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.70%. While earnings are projected to return 191.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 7.00% per annum.

MNR Dividends

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 02 and February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is 0.72, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.44 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 4.38%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR)’s Major holders

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation insiders own 3.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.30%, with the float percentage being 75.10%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 312 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 9.64 million shares (or 9.80% of all shares), a total value of $179.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.87 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $165.46 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 4.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $82.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.6 million, or about 2.64% of the stock, which is worth about $48.41 million.