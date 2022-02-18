Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP)

During the last session, Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)’s traded shares were 1.5 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.90, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.52% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the UP share is $15.00, that puts it down -284.62 from that peak though still a striking 17.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.22. The company’s market capitalization is $988.69M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.02 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.74 million shares over the past three months.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) trade information

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) registered a -1.52% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.52% in intraday trading to $3.90 this Thursday, 02/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.64%, and it has moved by 1.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -64.64%. The short interest in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) is 3.93 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.26 day(s) to cover.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $232.37 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $241.29 million by the end of Mar 2022.

UP Dividends

Wheels Up Experience Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)’s Major holders

Wheels Up Experience Inc. insiders own 30.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 36.26%, with the float percentage being 51.98%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 176 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 16.02 million shares (or 6.52% of all shares), a total value of $105.55 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.63 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 4.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $76.67 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) shares are Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Growth Opportunities and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Growth Opportunities owns about 3.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24.54 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.28 million, or about 0.93% of the stock, which is worth about $15.03 million.