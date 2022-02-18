If All Goes Well, SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S) Could Shrink By -98.74% Or More

During the last session, SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S)’s traded shares were 2.89 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $41.26, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.07% or -$3.62. The 52-week high for the S share is $78.53, that puts it down -90.33 from that peak though still a striking 12.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $35.90. The company’s market capitalization is $11.34B, and the average trade volume was 3.94 million shares over the past three months.

SentinelOne Inc. (S) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. S has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.18.

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) trade information

SentinelOne Inc. (S) registered a -8.07% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.07% in intraday trading to $41.26 this Thursday, 02/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.14%, and it has moved by -0.29% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $64.00, which implies an increase of 35.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $42.00 and $82.00 respectively. As a result, S is trading at a discount of -98.74% off the target high and -1.79% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $60.66 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $68.02 million by the end of Apr 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -53.60% in 2022.

S Dividends

SentinelOne Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S)’s Major holders

SentinelOne Inc. insiders own 0.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 115.70%, with the float percentage being 115.93%. Insight Holdings Group, Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 251 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 34.44 million shares (or 82.64% of all shares), a total value of $1.74 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26.71 million shares, is of Third Point, LLC’s that is approximately 64.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.35 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SentinelOne Inc. (S) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. owns about 3.94 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $210.88 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.77 million, or about 9.04% of the stock, which is worth about $203.46 million.