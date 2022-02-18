How Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Down -31.14% YTD?

During the last session, Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI)’s traded shares were 1.16 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.37. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.97, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.87% or -$0.51. The 52-week high for the VUZI share is $32.43, that puts it down -443.22 from that peak though still a striking 9.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.43. The company’s market capitalization is $398.86M, and the average trade volume was 2.35 million shares over the past three months.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. VUZI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) trade information

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) registered a -7.87% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.87% in intraday trading to $5.97 this Thursday, 02/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.44%, and it has moved by -13.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.33%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.67, which implies an increase of 72.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, VUZI is trading at a discount of -402.51% off the target high and -151.26% off the low.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vuzix Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) shares have gone down -47.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 3.77% against -5.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -44.40% this quarter and then drop -8.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.96 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.6 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.23 million and $3.92 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -6.50% and then jump by 17.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.50%. While earnings are projected to return 43.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

VUZI Dividends

Vuzix Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI)’s Major holders

Vuzix Corporation insiders own 6.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.00%, with the float percentage being 47.31%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 186 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.38 million shares (or 11.60% of all shares), a total value of $77.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.89 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $40.68 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF owns about 5.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $54.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.33 million, or about 3.66% of the stock, which is worth about $24.92 million.