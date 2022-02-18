How Could You Make A Quick Recovery From Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) Given A -41.7% Drop From Highs?

During the recent session, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)’s traded shares were 3.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.04. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $24.70, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.83% or $2.21. The 52-week high for the BLMN share is $32.81, that puts it down -32.83 from that peak though still a striking 30.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.29. The company’s market capitalization is $2.01B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.23 million shares over the past three months.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. BLMN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.54.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) trade information

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) registered a 9.83% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.83% in intraday trading to $24.70 this Thursday, 02/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.63%, and it has moved by 10.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -9.42%. The short interest in Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) is 16.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.4 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.33, which implies an increase of 12.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, BLMN is trading at a discount of -41.7% off the target high and -1.21% off the low.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bloomin’ Brands Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) shares have gone down -6.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 478.26% against 22.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 2,600.00% this quarter and then jump 9.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 29.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.04 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.14 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $812.5 million and $987.47 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 27.70% and then jump by 15.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -30.80%. While earnings are projected to return -227.50% in 2022, the next five years will return -0.90% per annum.

BLMN Dividends

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)’s Major holders

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. insiders own 1.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 110.91%, with the float percentage being 112.44%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 362 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 12.85 million shares (or 14.39% of all shares), a total value of $321.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.05 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $251.2 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 5.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $118.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.52 million, or about 2.82% of the stock, which is worth about $62.97 million.