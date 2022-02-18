GoldMining Inc. (AMEX: GLDG) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, GoldMining Inc. (AMEX:GLDG)’s traded shares were 1.23 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.72, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.88% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the GLDG share is $1.94, that puts it down -12.79 from that peak though still a striking 42.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.99. The company’s market capitalization is $258.09M, and the average trade volume was 832.25K shares over the past three months.

GoldMining Inc. (AMEX:GLDG) trade information

GoldMining Inc. (GLDG) registered a 4.88% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.88% in intraday trading to $1.72 this Thursday, 02/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.16%, and it has moved by -4.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.24%.

GoldMining Inc. (GLDG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that GoldMining Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. GoldMining Inc. (GLDG) shares have gone up 56.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 900.00% against 0.70.

GLDG Dividends

GoldMining Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

GoldMining Inc. (AMEX:GLDG)’s Major holders

GoldMining Inc. insiders own 5.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.55%, with the float percentage being 10.14%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 55 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 8.27 million shares (or 5.51% of all shares), a total value of $9.93 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.5 million shares, is of Ruffer LLP’s that is approximately 1.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.93 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GoldMining Inc. (GLDG) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF owns about 7.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.11 million, or about 0.08% of the stock, which is worth about $0.15 million.