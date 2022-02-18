GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) Stock Dropped -13.62% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the recent session, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)’s traded shares were 0.6 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $50.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.68% or $1.8. The 52-week high for the GFS share is $73.25, that puts it down -44.33 from that peak though still a striking 14.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $43.59. The company’s market capitalization is $28.13B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.28 million shares over the past three months.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) trade information

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) registered a 3.68% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.68% in intraday trading to $50.75 this Thursday, 02/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.30%, and it has moved by -13.62% in 30 days. The short interest in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) is 2.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.33 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $78.81, which implies an increase of 35.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $41.00 and $100.00 respectively. As a result, GFS is trading at a discount of -97.04% off the target high and 19.21% off the low.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.81 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.85 billion by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 80.10% in 2022.

GFS Dividends

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)’s Major holders

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.62%, with the float percentage being 93.62%. Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio is the largest shareholder of the company, while 21 institutions own stock in it. As of Nov 29, 2021, the company held over 3.82 million shares (or 0.71% of all shares), a total value of $264.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.45 million shares, is of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund’s that is approximately 0.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Nov 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $100.28 million.