For Risk-Tolerant Investors, XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the recent session, XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s traded shares were 2.39 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $37.98, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.51% or -$1.38. The 52-week high for the XPEV share is $56.45, that puts it down -48.63 from that peak though still a striking 40.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.73. The company’s market capitalization is $35.20B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.59 million shares over the past three months.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. XPEV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 19 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) trade information

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) registered a -3.51% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.51% in intraday trading to $37.98 this Thursday, 02/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.13%, and it has moved by -10.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -3.72%. The short interest in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) is 13.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.39 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $339.84, which implies an increase of 88.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $173.39 and $587.36 respectively. As a result, XPEV is trading at a discount of -1446.5% off the target high and -356.53% off the low.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that XPeng Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. XPeng Inc. (XPEV) shares have gone up 4.76% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 13.93% against 10.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 20.00% this quarter and then drop -57.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 249.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.05 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.17 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $443.2 million and $455.63 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 137.80% and then jump by 156.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -4.30% in 2022, the next five years will return -5.88% per annum.

XPEV Dividends

XPeng Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s Major holders

XPeng Inc. insiders own 6.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.11%, with the float percentage being 37.69%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 493 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 20.02 million shares (or 3.08% of all shares), a total value of $711.57 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.09 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 2.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $643.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of XPeng Inc. (XPEV) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 8.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $466.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.5 million, or about 1.00% of the stock, which is worth about $303.02 million.