EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) Is Up 33.21% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 5.43% – What To Do Now

During the last session, EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO)’s traded shares were 2.85 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.38% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the EVGO share is $19.59, that puts it down -86.93 from that peak though still a striking 33.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.00. The company’s market capitalization is $2.88B, and the average trade volume was 4.23 million shares over the past three months.

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) trade information

EVgo Inc. (EVGO) registered a 0.38% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.38% in intraday trading to $10.48 this Thursday, 02/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.38%, and it has moved by 25.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -42.10%.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.13 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $10.77 million by the end of Mar 2022.

EVGO Dividends

EVgo Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO)’s Major holders

EVgo Inc. insiders own 1.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.51%, with the float percentage being 46.29%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 123 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.52 million shares (or 5.13% of all shares), a total value of $28.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.7 million shares, is of Pictet Asset Management SA’s that is approximately 3.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $21.99 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of EVgo Inc. (EVGO) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 2.97 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $27.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.88 million, or about 1.28% of the stock, which is worth about $7.15 million.