Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) On Thursday â€“ Up 26.61% From The Lows, Whatâ€™s Next?

During the last session, Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)’s traded shares were 5.0 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.29. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $48.44, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.86% or -$1.95. The 52-week high for the APPS share is $102.56, that puts it down -111.73 from that peak though still a striking 26.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $35.55. The company’s market capitalization is $4.82B, and the average trade volume was 3.79 million shares over the past three months.

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) trade information

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) registered a -3.86% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.86% in intraday trading to $48.44 this Thursday, 02/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.84%, and it has moved by 10.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -42.99%.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Digital Turbine Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) shares have gone up 1.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 125.68% against -0.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 104.80% this quarter and then jump 56.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 285.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $353.27 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $332.31 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 28.00%. While earnings are projected to return 258.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 50.00% per annum.

APPS Dividends

Digital Turbine Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 01 and February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)â€™s Major holders

Digital Turbine Inc. insiders own 3.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.23%, with the float percentage being 77.71%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 430 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 9.71 million shares (or 10.05% of all shares), a total value of $667.42 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.86 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $608.95 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $168.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.36 million, or about 2.44% of the stock, which is worth about $203.18 million.