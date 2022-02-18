Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) Declined -15.74% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Decline?

During the last session, Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD)’s traded shares were 1.06 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.94. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.66, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.73% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the CRTD share is $9.80, that puts it down -490.36 from that peak though still a striking 15.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.41. The company’s market capitalization is $28.45M, and the average trade volume was 642.14K shares over the past three months.

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) trade information

Creatd Inc. (CRTD) registered a 5.73% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.73% in intraday trading to $1.66 this Thursday, 02/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.47%, and it has moved by -15.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.05%.

Creatd Inc. (CRTD) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 167.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $172k as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.70%. While earnings are projected to return -93.90% in 2022.

CRTD Dividends

Creatd Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD)’s Major holders

Creatd Inc. insiders own 12.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.17%, with the float percentage being 5.89%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.36 million shares (or 2.19% of all shares), a total value of $0.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.15 million shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 0.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.4 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Creatd Inc. (CRTD) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.59 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.13 million, or about 0.82% of the stock, which is worth about $0.36 million.