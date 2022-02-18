Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the recent session, Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s traded shares were 3.22 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $23.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.07% or -$0.25. The 52-week high for the CPNG share is $69.00, that puts it down -199.74 from that peak though still a striking 27.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.61. The company’s market capitalization is $41.91B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.60 million shares over the past three months.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) trade information

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) registered a -1.07% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.07% in intraday trading to $23.02 this Thursday, 02/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.34%, and it has moved by 13.57% in 30 days. The short interest in Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) is 41.68 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.59 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 26.30% in 2022.

CPNG Dividends

Coupang Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s Major holders

Coupang Inc. insiders own 2.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.29%, with the float percentage being 82.30%. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 406 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 511.16 million shares (or 32.42% of all shares), a total value of $14.24 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 209.38 million shares, is of Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC’s that is approximately 13.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $5.83 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Coupang Inc. (CPNG) shares are Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Contrafund Inc owns about 8.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $220.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.27 million, or about 0.46% of the stock, which is worth about $217.94 million.